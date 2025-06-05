Could Orioles Unload Former 2nd-Overall Pick To Royals In Deadline Blockbuster?
As the Kansas City Royals search longingly for offensive help, the Baltimore Orioles look like a possible savior.
The Orioles got off to a horrendous start to the season, though their recent winning surge has complicated things a bit. Still, they're 24-36, and a few more bad weeks could sink their ship for good.
Meanwhile, Kansas City is in the playoff picture, but the offense is languishing. They've hit the fewest home runs in Major League Baseball and their outfield is tied for last in wins above replacement.
Could Baltimore send Kansas City one of their outfielders at the trade deadline? That's what one Royals writer theorized recently, and its possible the move could be made even if the Orioles get back in the hunt.
In a recent article, Matt Chabot of Royals Review named Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad, the second overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, as a possible trade fit for the Royals this summer.
"(Kjerstad) has struggled some at the plate this year but has had a good bit of success in the past. He is a quality fielder with tons of potential at the plate and would provide a ton of value in the corner outfield in Kansas City," Chabot wrote.
Kjerstad, 26, is struggling in a bad way this year, though he did hit a two-run triple to propel Baltimore to a win in Seattle on Wednesday. He's hitting .197 with a .581 OPS, making him a -1.1-WAR player so far through 52 games.
The Orioles just returned Colton Cowser from the injured list, and they also have a promising outfielder in Dylan Beavers wasting away in Triple-A. If Kjerstad continues to struggle, they might be willing to cut bait.
Of course, there's a lot of risk the Royals would incur by acquiring a former top prospect who has done nothing but struggle in the majors. But it's worth looking into if the other options are too expensive.
