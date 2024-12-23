Dodgers-Royals Mock Trade Sends Former Rookie Of The Year Finalist To KC
The Kansas City Royals may not be splurging this Christmas season, but there are still necessary roster upgrades to make.
The Royals' outfield was dismal in 2024, and it doesn't project to be much better in the new year. If Opening Day were tomorrow, the Royals likely would trot out MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe, none of whom cleared the two-WAR threshold in 2024.
What about a trade, then, to add some much-needed new blood?
On Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic was asked in a mailbag column about a potential deal involving an intriguing Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder whose stock is at a low point after spending much of the 2024 season demoted to the minor leagues.
"The Royals trade RHP Carlos Hernandez to the Dodgers for outfielder James Outman. K.C. gets a left-handed bat and defensive upgrade, while Dodgers land a hard-throwing reliever with a few years of control. Who says no?" said reader Booten C.
Bowden didn't seem too keen on the idea, however, saying that Outman wasn't enough of an upgrade for the Royals to move on from Hernandez.
"That’s a fair trade in theory, but I think the Royals say no because they have similar outfielders and need to retain the relievers they have and try to add to the pen, not subtract," Bowden said.
While Bowden may not see a fit, what if Outman really is the ideal trade target for the Royals this winter? Frankly, there are a lot of things to like about his game. Hernandez, meanwhile, is an effective reliever, posting a 3.30 ERA this season, but he's also set to become a free agent in a year.
Outman was legitimately excellent in 2023, finishing third in National League Rookie of the Year voting. He had 23 home runs and a .790 OPS, and he patrolled center field like a free safety, posting nine outs above average defensively.
He'll need to cut down on his strikeouts in a major way, as he's whiffed 243 times thus far in 208 big-league games. But getting consistent playing time in a place like KC as opposed to fighting for scraps in LA would give him the best chance at capitalizing on his immense potential.
