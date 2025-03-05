Ex-Braves Free-Agent Slugger Turned Down Royals' $1 Million Offer: Report
The Kansas City Royals can't seem to catch a break in free agency.
When Opening Day rolls around on Mar. 27, the Royals' outfield will likely look largely the same as it did last season. And on the surface, that looks like a failure, given that the team finished 29th out of 30 Major League Baseball teams in outfielder fWAR in 2024.
However, the Royals spent much of the offseason courting corner outfield help, and they couldn't seem to find any takers. They looked at Anthony Santander in free agency and Taylor Ward and Starling Marte via trade. And as it turns out, they couldn't even get a veteran who hit .182 last season to sign with them.
Earlier this week, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Royals had offered free-agent outfielder Adam Duvall a one-year, $1 million guaranteed contract, but were rebuffed because they weren't willing to match the $3 million he made last season with the Atlanta Braves.
"Adam Duvall, an 11-year major league outfielder, was offered a $1 million contract by the Royals with a chance to make another $1 million in performance bonuses," Sherman wrote.
"But he turned it down and has informed teams that if he is not guaranteed at least $3 million, he is going to retire, two sources told The Post. The $3 million would represent what Duvall, 36, made last season with the Braves."
Duvall, 36, had a dreadful 2024 season on the whole, posting a .569 OPS and -1.4 rWAR in 104 games. But he had 21 home runs and a 119 OPS+ in 94 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2023, and the Royals reportedly planned to use him against lefties, who he's always fared better against.
It doesn't seem likely that the Royals will offer another $2 million to Duvall in guarantees by Mar. 27, and after the season the former World Series champion just had, it's iffy at best that any other team will do so, either.
