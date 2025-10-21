Ex-Gold Glove Winner Could Opt Out Of Contract: Why Royals Should Take A Chance
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central in 2025.
Their main problem this year was their lack of offense. Almost everything they tried to get things going again ultimately backfired on them and led them to fall short of the playoffs.
There are ways they can improve their lineup for 2026, and there will be a lot of affordable bats available in free agency if that is the route they decide to take. The outfield and second base are two areas that could use a little attention from the front office.
Why Royals Should Target Ex-Padres Gold Glove Winner
Among the potential free agents is infielder Ha-Seong Kim, a former Gold Glove winner but one who is no slouch at the plate. He can opt out of his contract with the Atlanta Braves at the end of the season, and perhaps Kansas City could look to add him to their mix.
Kim struggled to stay healthy this year, and he only played 48 games due to injuries. In those games he hit just .234/.304/.345 with five home runs, 17 RBI and a .649 OPS. However, in years past, he has been very solid at the plate, having even hit 17 home runs in 2023 and 11 in 2024.
When he is healthy, he can provide some pop from the right side of the plate, and he can also play multiple positions. He could end up being their starting second baseman, but could also play third base or shortstop if Maikel Garcia or Bobby Witt Jr. ever need a day off from the field.
He would have to not exercise his player option for 2026 for this to even be possible, and given his injuries, he might choose to opt in. However, an opt-out is never out of the realm of possibility, and if he is available, the Royals might be wise to give him a look as a bounce-back candidate to try and strengthen their lineup for next season.
The Royals need to try other options if they want to get their lineup going in 2026. That is their easiest path back to contention, and while Kim's numbers aren't eye-popping, he could give the Royals a little more upside than Jonathan India did this year.
