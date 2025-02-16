Ex-Mets $26 Million Standout Veteran Named As Possible Last-Minute Royals Target
Starting pitching is the Kansas City Royals' strength on paper in 2025, but it's still a fluid situation.
The top four spots in the Royals' rotation are spoken for, but the number-five spot is up for grabs entering spring training. Plus, as is the case for every Major League Baseball team, injuries are a near-certainty at some point.
The Royals are fortunate to have high-end talent in the rotation in the form of Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo. One could even throw Michael Wacha into that mix. But Brady Singer, who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in November for second baseman Jonathan India, provided valuable consistency that one can't assume will be easy to replace.
Does this mean the Royals are still in the market for one more free-agent starting pitcher at the right price? One baseball writer believes so.
Recently, David Lesky of Inside the Crown suggested former New York Mets left-hander José Quintana as a last-minute free-agent signing for the Royals if they can find a few more million to add to their growing 2025 payroll.
"So why add a starting pitcher? The one who specifically tickles my fancy is Quintana and it’s because I think some innings would be helpful," Lesky wrote. "Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha either way exceeded career-highs last year or, in the case of Wacha, went well above what they’ve done in recent years."
"(Michael) Lorenzen has never been a workhorse. (Kris) Bubic is coming back from a season where he threw around 70 innings total. It’s not that he can’t throw 150, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea to make it so he can ease back in."
Quintana, 36, had a durable and productive season in New York, producing a 3.75 ERA in 170 1/3 innings. He then helped the Mets to the playoffs with a fantastic September, going 3-1 in his final four starts with a 0.75 ERA.
After finishing up a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets, one has to imagine Quintana is seeking a one-year deal worth a similar annual value. It's unclear whether owner John Sherman is willing to push the payroll another $10-plus million higher, but few would complain if he did.
More MLB: Royals' Cole Ragans Makes Surprise $13.25 Million Salary Decision