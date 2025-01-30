Ex-Mets, Yankees Gold Glover Could Be Highest-Upside Option Remaining For Royals
The Kansas City Royals have checked nearly every item off their offseason shopping list. Unfortunately, the one item that remains is a glaring weakness.
Corner outfield was a huge problem area for the Royals in 2024, and they've so far done next to nothing to address that problem headed into the new season. Unless minor-league signee Cavan Biggio gives them something unexpected, the odds now would be in favor of the Royals' starting outfield looking awfully similar to the one they ended the year with.
MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe were the Royals' primary starters in left and right field last year, and the two of them combined for -0.8 bWAR. Kyle Isbel is in center field mostly for his defense, but if he won't hit, Kansas City has to get more value out of the corner spots.
Unfortunately, the free-agent market has been picked almost clean at this point. Gone are dreams of the Royals landing Teoscar Hernández or Anthony Santander; all that's left are the Connor Joes and Jason Heywards of the world.
There is one free agent still on the market who could provide the Royals a bit of upside on both sides of the ball in center field and the outfield corners - former St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, and New York Mets standout Harrison Bader.
In the early 2020s, Bader looked to be taking a step forward on offense, putting up 114 OPS+'s in both 2020 and 2021, then starring for the Yankees at the plate in the 2022 playoffs. But things have since gone downhill, with Bader failing to crack a .300 on-base percentage the last two seasons.
However, if Bader can come close to league average at the plate, he's a valuable player. He's racked up a ridiculous 76 outs above average in the outfield in his career, and at spacious Kauffman Stadium, those extra outs can be hugely valuable.
Maybe the Royals don't need a slugger at this point, or more accurately, maybe they can no longer find one within their budget. If Bader wouldn't outhit Melendez or Renfroe, he could at least take one of their spots in the late innings with his defense, helping the Royals lock down an extra game or two.
For a few million bucks, that defensive security plus whatever offensive upside Bader has left would be worth the gamble.
