Ex-Royals $13 Million Outfielder Listed As Team's Worst Contract For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have begun to struggle in recent weeks. They are still just 2 1/2 games back in the American League Wild Card picture, but they are just one game above the .500 mark at 70-69 and have lost three consecutive games. They also have been passed in the standings by the Texas Rangers.
They have had several players step up this season and take on larger roles, but others have struggled and have lost their starting roles. One such player that has faded into obscurity is veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
The team signed him to a two-year, $13 million contract prior to the 2024 season. However, that hasn't panned out for Kansas City. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Renfroe as the Royals' worst contract for the 2025 season.
Royals Veteran Outfielder Named Team's Worst Contract For 2025
"It looked like a potential steal when the Royals inked perennial 30-homer threat Renfroe to a two-year, $13 million deal, but he struggled to an 83 OPS+ and minus-1.5 WAR in 155 games with the team before he was released on May 28. The 33-year-old has not caught on with another team since being cut loose," Reuter wrote.
Renfroe slashed .182/.241/.242 with four RBI and a miserable .483 OPS. He also did not hit a home run before being released by the Royals. He had been an under-the-radar power source for several years, and he had put together a 20-homer season with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Royals.
Unfortunately, the deal just didn't pan out for the Royals, and they were ultimately stuck with his contract in the end. So, the only option left was to cut him loose. He at least hit 15 home runs last season, but his decline was already underway as he hit .229/.297/.392 with a .689 OPS.
Obviously, he won't be returning to the Royals anytime soon, but it will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old outfielder can find a new home this coming offseason in free agency. But his tenure with the Royals ultimately ended in disappointment, and it led to him being released after a very tough stretch to start the 2025 season.
The Royals typically don't spend a lot of money in free agency, and it wasn't like this was a megadeal, but it still didn't pan out for them.
More MLB: Bobby Witt Jr. Accepts Blame As Royals' Playoff Odds Plummet