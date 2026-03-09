Royals Outfielder Pushing for Final Roster Spot With Strong Spring

Opening Day is just around the corner, meaning teams will soon begin making cuts and finalizing their 26-man rosters. For the Kansas City Royals, the roster largely appears set. However, a couple of spots remain up for grabs as the final weeks of spring training play out and the regular season nears.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com touched on the bench battle, noting the competition is wide open for the final couple of spots. She said the decision will come down to the Royals’ needs when constructing the bench.

Nick Loftin was mentioned as a player who could fill one of those final spots, and with the spring he has put together, he is making a strong case.

Loftin has looked sharp throughout camp

Aug 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Nick Loftin (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One thing that makes Loftin stand out is his versatility in both the infield and outfield. He is capable of playing left field as well as every infield position. This kind of versatility is something managers value, as the ability to move him around the field creates more opportunities for him to make an impact.

So far this spring, Loftin has not disappointed at the plate. Through 22 at-bats, he is slashing .318/.423/.682 with nine RBIs and a 1.105 OPS, highlighted by a grand slam off former teammate Michael Lorenzen in a spring game against the Colorado Rockies.

Loftin has found success in spring training in the past and has also impressed during his time in the minor leagues. However, when facing major league pitching, that consistency and offensive production have tended to fade.

Loftin made his debut in 2023 and fared well during his brief stint, slashing .323/.368/.435 across 62 at-bats. Since then, his production at the big league level has slipped. He posted a .189 batting average in 148 at-bats in 2024 and hit .208 across 168 at-bats last season.

The 27-year-old is making an impact this spring and has emerged as a serious candidate for a roster spot. With Kansas City’s bench spots still open, Loftin could claim one if he continues to impress ahead of Opening Day. His versatility makes him especially intriguing, as a player capable of handling multiple positions is always valuable to have on the roster.