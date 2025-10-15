Ex-Royals 8-Year Veteran Cuts Ties With Diamondbacks
The Kansas City Royals generally had a very good pitching staff this season, but right-hander Trevor Richards didn't provide much support.
Richards, who began the season with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, made just three appearances for the Royals and posted a 12.00 ERA. That led to the Royals designating him for assignment on June 11, and he elected free agency two days later.
Richards, a change-up specialist, finished out the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but on Tuesday, the eight-year veteran once again hit the open market, concluding a tough season with very little major league opportunity.
Trevor Richards elects free agency
According to the transactions log on his official roster page, Richards once again elected free agency, this time from the Diamondbacks. He was DFA'd by Arizona on July 26, but finished the season in Triple-A Reno after being outrighted off the 40-man roster.
In 38 total minor-league games, Richards compiled a 5.19 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. His best stint came with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, for whom he posted a 1.69 ERA in 10 1/3 innings.
In his big-league career, Richards has pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Royals, and D-backs. His best season was 2019, when he posted a 4.06 ERA and 2.0 bWAR in 135 1/3 innings for Tampa Bay and Miami.
Last year, Richards spent nearly the entire season on major league rosters, throwing some high-leverage innings early in the year out of the Blue Jays' bullpen before getting traded to Minnesota at the deadline.
Kansas City wound up signing a host of former big-leaguers to minor-league contracts this year, including ex-Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, former Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, and 45-year-old Rich Hill.
Richards may face an uphill climb to make it back to the big leagues, especially on a permanent basis. But minor-league deals with invitations to spring training can be lifelines for veterans, so he'll need a strong offseason if he plans to keep playing.
