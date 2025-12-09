Former Gold Glove Outfielder Could Be The Missing Piece For Royals

The Kansas City Royals have a clear need for offense as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season. They finished 82-80 and in third place in the American League Central.

They are looking for two bats for the outfield and could find them via trade or free agency. They won’t spend big on the top free agents, however.

Still, they need some power, especially from the right side of the plate. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Royals have a particular target in mind: veteran outfielder and former Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Harrison Bader Could Be Royals’ Missing Piece

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pinch hitter Harrison Bader (2) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bader had a breakout year offensively with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. The 31-year-old hit .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI and a .796 OPS.

Playing in a hitter friendly environment such as Kauffman Stadium could help Bader replicate some of his 2025 numbers. He used to be known mainly for his speed and defense, but his bat has come around in recent years.

He might be more expensive this offseason than he was last year after such a strong season, but he shouldn’t force the Royals to break the bank or sign a long-term contract.

Bader could take over at center field and still leave the Royals room to add somebody via trade to play left field or second base, two places where the Royals have holes. But he could also be the missing piece for a team that needs more power in its lineup and better production from its core of outfielders.

Having him in the mix could give them a major offensive boost as they try to bounce back from a disappointing year and get back into playoff contention in 2026. The AL Central may be wide open, and this could be their best chance to add a proven bat and get the production they need to be back in the postseason.

It will be interesting to see what J.J. Picollo has up his sleeve for the rest of the Winter Meetings and the offseason, but it’s clear that the Royals need a bat to get back to where they want to be.

Adding Bader could provide them with the answer they need.

More MLB: Royals’ Interest In Astros Outfielder Could Open Door To Multiple Trade Scenarios