Ex-Royals Flamethrower Cuts Ties With Guardians After Rough Season
For a time, it seemed as if Carlos Hernández would be an important piece of the Kansas City Royals' playoff-contending bullpen.
Not many people are blessed with the ability to throw 100 mph, and Hernández can do so fairly routinely. But as is the case with many a flamethrower, spotty command has given him fits over the years.
After a wild season that saw him play for three organizations upon leaving the Royals in March, Hernández is back on the open market.
Carlos Hernández elects free agency
On Friday, Hernández elected free agency at the end of his season with the Cleveland Guardians, according to the official transactions log on his roster page. He also pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers this year.
In 41 appearances split between the three clubs, Hernández put up a 6.23 ERA, struck out 39 batters, and walked 22 in 43 1/3 innings. He only pitched five times for the Guardians, and was designated for assignment for the third time this season on Aug. 20.
Hernández pitched five seasons for the Royals, totaling 256 1/3 innings to the tune of a 4.95 ERA. He had four saves (the only four of his career) for the club in 2023, then put together a half-decent campaign last year with a career-best 3.30 ERA.
On the plus side, Hernández played for three teams that made the playoffs, while the Royals missed out. However, he gladly would have traded that inglorious title for better results, as it could be tough to find new opportunities at the big-league level.
Would a reunion with the Royals make sense for the 28-year-old? No organization knows him better, so if they're somehow willing to give him a minor-league deal and a chance to get himself right in the offseason, it could make sense.
Still, it was undoubtedly a disappointing season for Hernández, who will have to cut down on his walks and do a better job avoiding hard contact to forge a future in the majors after this many setbacks.
