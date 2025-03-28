Ex-Royals Hurlers Helped Guide Yankees To Opening Day Victory
The Kansas City Royals had a tough Opening Day on Thursday, beginning their 2025 season with a 7-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in 10 innings. Left-hander Cole Ragans wasn't his usual dominant self, as he only pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs.
His chances at a win were squashed when lefty Angel Zerpa allowed a two-run homer to Kyle Manzardo.
However, there were some former Royals who had better stories to tell about their Opening Days. Pitchers Tim Hill and Luke Weaver previously spent time in Kansas City. On Thursday, they helped guide the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Tim Hill, a Royal in 2018 and 2019, and Luke Weaver, who appeared 14 times for them in 2022, combined to throw two scoreless innings in the Yankees' 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Hill worked two-thirds of a frame and Weaver one. Both earned holds," Mike Gillespie of Fansided wrote.
"Weaver may have made the Royals want him back after he saved three games in New York's American League Division Series triumph over them last season."
Weaver and Hill certainly had better stories to tell last October, and the same was true on Opening Day. They gave the Yankees a lift after the team was hit hard with injuries in spring training.
Fortunately, the Royals already have a strong bullpen that was buoyed by the addition of Carlos Estevez last offseason. That move should help them remain competitive, but the two former Royals pitchers certainly had solid Opening Days.
