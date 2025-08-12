Ex-Royals Journeyman Listed As Possible Waiver Wire Pickup For Contenders
The Kansas City Royals are still hanging around in the American League Wild Card race. At 59-60, they sit four games back of the third and final spot. They certainly aren't dead yet, but they are longshots to make it back to the postseason in 2025.
The trade deadline has come and gone, and Kansas City had added pitcher Bailey Falter, Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek while bolstering the offense with the additions of Randal Grichuk, Mike Yastrzemski and Adam Frazier.
There are plenty of players that are going to be made available, even after the trade deadline. Soon, teams will be scrambling to add players off of waivers before the August 31 deadline for postseason eligibility. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham as somebody who could be on the move in the coming weeks.
Could Ex-Royals Outfielder Be On The Move Again?
"Isiah Kiner-Falefa getting dealt with his respectable batting average and defensive versatility felt like a sure thing. Same goes for Tommy Pham, who went 37-for-90 (.411 AVG) with four home runs in his final 26 games played before the deadline. Truly hard to fathom how Pittsburgh ended up holding the bag on both of those veterans," Miller wrote.
Pham is hitting .262/.332/.366 with five home runs, 33 RBI, a 1.4 WAR and a .698 OPS with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. Last year, he began the season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded back to the St. Louis Cardinals.
After St. Louis fell out of contention, Pham was put on waivers and later claimed by the Royals. He helped guide Kansas City to the second American League Wild Card down the stretch. The Royals made it to the ALDS, where they lost to the New York Yankees.
But it would be surprising if Pham doesn't end up with a contending team soon. He had been traded at every deadline from 2022-2024. But this time, a team won't have to give anything up to make a potential move happen. He could just be plugged into a roster and be ready to contribute down the stretch.
In addition to the White Sox, Royals and Cardinals, Pham has played with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks. He helped guide Arizona to the World Series in 2023.
