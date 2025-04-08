Ex-Royals Pitcher Passes Away Following Tragic Roof Collapse At D.R. Nightclub
The Major League Baseball world was hit was tragic news on Tuesday afternoon when it was revealed that former Kansas City Royals' pitcher Octavio Dotel passed away at the age of 51.
Dotel was attending a concert at Set Jet nightclub in the Dominican Republic. Around 1 a.m., the roof of the club collapsed, killing 44 people and injuring over 130.
The former right-hander initially survived the collapse and was heard screaming for help when first responders arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, he passed away on his way to the hospital.
MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez announced the news of Dotel's tragic and untimely passing.
"After the authorities saved him alive from the rubble of the nightclub, former MLB player and World Series champion Octavio Dotel has been declared dead at the hospital. A great human being and lovely person, much strength to his family. We, your friends, will miss you very much," Rodriguez posted on X.
Dotel only spent a brief time with the Royals, starting the 2007 season with the team. He made 24 appearances with the Royals and saved 11 games, posting a 3.91 ERA. He was later traded to the Atlanta Braves where he struggled.
The right-hander also spent time with the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers.
Dotel was a key member of the Cardinals' bullpen when they won their 11th World Series title back in 2011.
