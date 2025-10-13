Ex-Royals Slugger Hits Free Agency After All-Star Season: Why A Reunion Makes Sense
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central in 2025.
The team was let down this year by its offense all season long, and that is the area that needs the most work this coming offseason. There are plenty of affordable bats available as the offseason unfolds, and the Royals should be able to land somebody to increase their chances at contention next year.
Ex-Royals slugger Ryan O'Hearn is a free agent after an All-Star campaign. He could be a perfect fit if they decide to pursue him.
Why A Ryan O'Hearn Reunion Makes Sense For Royals
O'Hearn hit .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, 2.4 Wins Above Replacement and an .803 OPS. He was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the San Diego Padres at the deadline this past summer.
Even after an All-Star campaign, he shouldn't be overly expensive for the Royals, and they could potentially sign him to a deal with opt-out clauses. He can serve as a regular designated hitter, but can also play a little outfield as well. That was where the Royals truly lacked production in 2025.
He brings power from the left side of the plate and is a consistent hitter, and he could significantly bolster the Royals' lineup if he indeed returns. This could potentially even put the Royals back in contention for at least a Wild Card spot in 2026.
The 32-year-old could also potentially play a little first base if Vinnie Pasquantino needs a day off. Returning to Kansas City could also be beneficial for him, as the Royals are hoping to contend in 2026, and this potential move could get them back to where they were in 2024 when they were a Wild Card team.
The Royals don't always spend big in free agency. They likely won't be in the mix for players such as Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, but O'Hearn could be right within their preferred price range and can give them similar results at the plate.
It will certainly be interesting to see what O'Hearn's market looks like this offseason. He'll likely have plenty of suitors, but a potential return to Kansas City would make sense if the Royals are willing to spend a little more than they usually do in free agency.
More MLB: Royals' Beloved 34-Year Coach Announces Retirement From Baseball