Royals' Beloved 34-Year Coach Announces Retirement From Baseball
The Kansas City Royals have had many coaches come and go through the years, and not many have lasted 34 years in the organization.
Mike Jirschele was once a minor-league infielder for the Royals and Texas Rangers, and he began his coaching career in the Kansas City organization back in 1989. He went on to be a very successful minor-league manager and also held the third-base coaching job for the Royals when they won the 2015 World Series.
Now, at age 66, Jirschele is officially calling it a career, having announced his retirement from professional baseball on Friday.
Mike Jirschele retires
Jirschele's career trajectory included stints with the Royals' affiliates in Gulf Coast, Rockford, Wilmington, and Omaha, as well as time as the minor-league infield coordinator. His longest-held position by far was the Triple-A Omaha managerial job (1995-97, 2003-13, 2023-25).
“I would say 48 years in baseball sort of helped make my decision,” Jirschele quipped, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “It gets to a point where my grandkids are starting to grow up, they’re in sports, and I’m missing a lot of that just like I did with my kids.
“I do think it’s the right time. Traveling and living in hotels, I’ve done it for so long, I think I can retire. Move on and watch the grandkids play.”
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo was among the many well-wishers to congratulate Jirschele on his retirement.
“Jirsch is a Royals legend,” Picollo said, per Rogers. “He’s done so many things within the organization. What stands out is his ability to connect with people. Didn’t matter what their backgrounds were, he always found a way to get the most out of players. He made it enjoyable, and he just did it all with a lot of humility. He cares about the Royals. We’ll miss having him.”
Though he may be best remembered for holding Alex Gordon at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2014 World Series (a correct decision, even with Madison Bumgarner on the mound for the San Francisco Giants), people in the Royals organization will remember him as a tremendous steward and invaluable mentor for hundreds of minor-leaguers.
