Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Makes WBC History With 3-Home Run Game Vs. Mexico

The Kansas City Royals allowed their young slugger, Vinnie Pasquantino, to head to the World Baseball Classic this spring to represent Team Italy in their pursuit of the WBC title.

And Pasquantino could not have gotten off to a worse start, on the personal side of things. Through three games, Team Italy was 3-0, but Pasquantino was 0 for 12 at the plate. He hadn't found his swing, and it didn't seem like he was seeing the ball well.

Still, Pasquantino was pretty juiced up after Team Italy pulled off the historic upset over Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Team USA on Tuesday night. Team Italy won the game 8 to 6. Pasquantino could be heard shouting, "Where's the f**king wine?!" following the historic upset.

But the upset over Team USA wasn't enough history for Pasquantino. He opted to make more history with a huge game at the dish on Wednesday night against Team Mexico.

Vinnie Pasquantino makes history with 3 home run game

Mar 11, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy designated hitter Zach Dezenzo (4) celebrates first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) home run against Mexico in the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In the top of the second inning, Pasquantino opened the scoring for Team Italy by crushing a pitch from Mexico's starter Javier Assad into the front row in right field for a solo home run.

This swing brought Pasquantino out of his drought. Sometimes for a player in a slump, it only takes one swing to break out of it. After that, sluggers like Pasquantino can get rolling very quickly.

Pasquantino struck out in the fourth inning, but came back up to lead off the sixth inning. Again, Pasquantino turned on a pitch for a deep drive into right field for his second home run of the game.

The Royals slugger joined a short list of players to homer twice in one game in the WBC's 20-year history. But the Royals first baseman seemingly didn't enjoy being tied for the record for the most home runs in a single game in WBC history.

In Pasquantino's next at-bat to lead off the eighth inning, he worked a seven pitch at bat before slugging a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his third home run of the game.

With this swing, Pasquantino made history as the first player to homer three times in one WBC game. Considering the legendary players to appear in this event, it's quite special for the Royals slugger to find himself alone at the top.

Now the Royals will need him to carry this hot stretch into the season. For now, Pasquantino has his eyes on the WBC gold medal.