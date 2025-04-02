Ex-Royals World Series Champion Accuses New Dodgers Pitcher Of Cheating
Last week, right-hander Roki Sasaki made his first start at home for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled in the top of the second inning after allowing two runs on 61 pitches against the Detroit Tigers.
The Dodgers are undefeated, unlike the Kansas City Royals, who are off to a bit of a slow start, going 2-3 in their first five games. Los Angeles is trying to defend their World Series title, while the Royals are trying to win their first since 2015.
One key member of that team was first baseman Eric Hosmer. When Sasaki was pulled, Hosmer voiced his opinion on the matter and even had some harsh accusations for the right-hander on X.
"Hand is obviously sticky! Seems like Roki is having a tough time blending his tang to get the right grip on these MLB [baseballs]," Hosmer posted. "Somebody give him a hug!"
These are some harsh and bold accusations by Hosmer. The former Royals first baseman did not mince words when sharing his opinion on the matter.
The 35-year-old played most of his career with the Royals, making his Major League debut in 2011 and playing in Kansas City through the 2017 season. Hosmer also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.
In addition to his World Series ring, Hosmer was an All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger during his career.
But it's clear what the former Royals' star's opinion on this situation is. He believes Sasaki was up to no good when he was pulled from his start.
More MLB: Phillies-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $3 Million Outfield Slugger To KC