Ex-Yankees $3.6M Utility Player, Former Stolen Base King Loosely Linked To Royals
No, the Kansas City Royals aren't likely to be major players for Corbin Burnes or Alex Bregman. But they'll still make some moves before the new season starts.
As a small market team, the Royals have to be economical with their free-agent signings. Fortunately, they have four 2024 All-Stars on their roster already, so they'll be able to compete for a playoff spot if all they do is add depth between now and Opening Day.
What sort of depth do they need? The Royals are a team built on speed and defense, so finding someone who can fit in with that identity should be one of the main goals this winter.
Recently, Max Rieper of FanSided named ex-New York Yankees utility player Jon Berti as a potential fit for the Royals in a bench capacity, after the Yankees let him go following the conclusion of their playoff run.
"Jon Berti led the National League in steals with 41 in 2022 as a role player," Rieper said. "The Yankees acquired him this year hoping he could be a valuable bench addition, but he missed most of the year with a calf strain, playing in just 25 games, leading to his non-tender"
"Berti’s calling card is speed, but he hasn’t been awful with the bat, hitting .259/.337./366 in his seven-year career. The 34-year-old is a right-handed bat capable of playing all over the field, and should have some demand for his services."
Berti made $3.625 million in 2024 after the Marlins exercised an arbitration option they had worked out the previous winter. He was non-tendered by the Yankees on Nov. 22., so he is eligible to sign either a major or minor-league contract for any team he chooses.
The Royals might well be that team. Berti could fit in at any position and if the Royals choose to trade Maikel Garcia, Berti could also help fill the void the 24-year-old infielder leaves behind.
