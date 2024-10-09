Former Yankees All-Star 'Unlikely' To Return To New York Could Be Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals are quickly developing a bit of hostility with the New York Yankees.
Through two games of the American League Division Series, it's becoming clear that the two sides don't exactly like each other. Barbs have been thrown back and forth between the players, both in postgame comments and on social media.
Major League Baseball needs more rivalries, and the Royals and Yankees--owners of perhaps the two best players in the AL in Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.--could become a fun one. But what would really add some spice would be a player from one side defecting to the other.
Both teams have potential impact free agents this winter, and both teams are sure to be active in looking for help. One particularly interesting fit, though, might be second baseman Gleyber Torres filling that spot for the Royals in 2025.
Chris Landers of FanSided predicted recently that Torres won't return to New York in 2025, setting up a potential opportunity for Kansas City.
"Torres has always been a bit of a mercurial player, hot and cold offensively and a bit limited with the glove," Landers said. "But if he stays hot in October, he could find himself with a surprisingly hefty payday a few weeks from now. Given how lukewarm many in the Yankees organization have been about him in recent years — and the internal options they have looming as potential replacements — it feels unlikely that said payday would come from New York."
There was a time when Torres, 27, seemed unlikely to play for any team but the Yankees in his entire career. He made All-Star teams in both of his first two big-league seasons, and still sports a 112 career OPS+, which is outstanding for a second baseman.
However, Torres had his second-worst season in 2024, posting a .709 OPS while continuing to regress defensively. Meanwhile, the Yankees have a natural second baseman in Jazz Chisholm under contract for two more seasons who is currently playing out of position at third base.
Getting Torres out of New York could be a huge win for the Royals. There's still a hugely talented hitter in there somewhere, and he even showed signs of returning to his usual form in the second half of the season. Plus, what could be more motivational than playing next to a generational superstar on the infield?
There are still many bridges left to cross--including finishing off this deadlocked playoff series with Torres' current team. But don't be surprised if the slugger trades in the pinstripes for Royal blue this winter.
