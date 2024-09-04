Here's Royals' 'Biggest Weakness' Despite 2024 Season Turning Heads
There's a lot to like about the Kansas City Royals right now.
Kansas City has somewhat struggled lately, but it's almost a guarantee at that this point the Royals will be in the playoffs when the regular season comes to an end. The Royals have completely changed perceptions around the club after losing 106 games last year.
The Royals are loaded with exciting, young talent and even have a possible future American League Most Valuable Player on their hands in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City is in a good spot, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have weaknesses.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of each Major League Baseball team's biggest weakness and mentioned that Kauffman Stadium is tough for offense.
"Kansas City Royals: Kauffman Stadium is rough on offense," Rymer said. "No (American League) team plays in a smaller market than the Royals, and that has been to their detriment for much of their 56-year existence. But whereas they can't change that, is it beyond the pale to wonder if they might change their ballpark?
"Kauffman Stadium is a beauty, but it also has more fair territory than any park outside of Coors Field. All that space has put a damper on the club's power output, as the Royals have hit 153 fewer home runs than any other team since MLB expanded to 30 franchises in 1998."
The Royals can't necessarily control this problem so that is a positive. Some team's biggest weaknesses involve poor play on the field or bad roster building, the Royals don't have that.
More MLB: Royals Superstar Cracks Exclusive List Thanks To 'All-Time Great Season'