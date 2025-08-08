Injured Royals 2B Making Progress In Latest Rehab Stint
The Kansas City Royals were buyers at the trade deadline. They added pitchers Bailey Falter, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert to bolster the staff. Meanwhile, they also acquired three bats to boost the lineup, those being Randal Grichuk, Adam Frazier and Mike Yastrzemski.
They are just four games back in the American League Wild Card race after winning 86 games in 2024 and winning the second spot. They advanced to the ALDS for a date with the New York Yankees.
However, their offense might get an even bigger boost soon. Unfortunately, Michael Massey had to pause his rehab assignment due to back tightness. But according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, he is making progress.
Injured Royals 2B Progressing Towards Return
Massey went on the injured list with a left ankle sprain on June 10, retroactive to June 8. He had been forced to put his rehab assignment on hold when he began to deal with back tightness. However, Rogers notes that the 27-year-old will soon restart his rehab assignment.
"Returned from rehab assignment on Aug. 2 due to back tightness. Received injection and is on track to restart rehab assignment soon."
This is good news for the Royals, as they need all the help they can get in order to get back on track and gain ground in the Wild Card race. Their chances at winning the AL Central are slim as they sit 8 1/2 games behind the Detroit Tigers, who have the second-best record in the Junior Circuit.
Massey has struggled this season, hitting .202/.221/.258 with two home runs, 14 RBI and a .479 OPS. However, he put together a strong season in 2024, hitting .259/.294/.449 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, a 1.6 WAR and .743 OPS.
If Massey can return to form when he comes back from his injury, the Royals offense should receive a major boost as they try to catch and pass the trio of teams in front of them in the AL Wild Card race. There is still time for them to make a run and return to the postseason.
The offense is much improved thanks to their key additions at the deadline. It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of effect the potential return of Massey has on the offense once his rehab assignment comes to an end.
More MLB: Royals' Salvador Perez Makes First-Class Gesture To Red Sox Rookie