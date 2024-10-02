Insider Says Giants Could Poach Royals Front Office Executive In GM Search
The Kansas City Royals have already seen enough of Buster Posey to last a lifetime.
In 2014, Posey was the catcher on the San Francisco Giants team that defeated the Royals in seven games to win the World Series. Royals players and fans were forced to watch as Posey leaped into pitcher Madison Bumgarner's arms in front of the mound at Kauffman Stadium in celebration.
Now, Posey has a new opportunity to torment the Royals--and the other 29 teams around Major League Baseball. He was unexpectedly named the new Giants president of baseball operations on Monday, after just two years of serving as a special advisor.
Posey quickly professed his desire to add a general manager to his front office, preferably one with a scouting background. And one insider believes that new general manager could come from the Royals.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network named current senior vice president/assistant GM Royals Scott Sharp as one of two candidates the Giants could consider for the general manager role on Wednesday.
"Scott Sharp, Royals assistant GM with strong background in both scouting and player development," Morosi said on X.
Sharp has been a member of the Kansas City organization for 18 years, and has served in his current role for the last two. He began as an area scout with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999, so his background certainly matches what Posey and the Giants seem to be targeting.
The Giants have hurt the Royals before. Kansas City would surely prefer they not pilfer one of their top talent evaluators. But when promotions are involved, it can be awfully tough for even the most loyal employees to say no to new offers.
