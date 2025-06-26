J.J. Picollo's Latest Trade Deadline Comments Show Royals Have No Direction
It's hard to pick a direction when the team you run is showing few, if any, signs of life.
That's the predicament in which Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo currently finds himself.
Coming into the season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Royals would be playoff contenders, and therefore buyers, at the Jul. 31 trade deadline. But the team has sputtered, and yet the American League is so lackluster that Kansas City isn't out of the race by any means.
Historically speaking, it's rare that a small-market team with a losing record (38-42) and a bottom-five offense would even consider buying. But the expanded playoff format has kept more teams from waving the white flag than ever before, and the Royals, who made it to October last season, feel as though they have something of a title window right now.
On Wednesday, Picollo was asked about the Royals' plans at the trade deadline, and though there's still time to figure things out, he seemingly admitted the team doesn't yet have a strategy.
“Whether it ends up being where we’re in a position that we’re in it, or a position we’re not, you’re always trying to improve your team,” Picollo said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
If they're buyers, the Royals need offense, preferably multiple impact bats (a difficult thing to find). Meanwhile, they could net a huge return for starting pitcher Seth Lugo, who is a free agent at the end of the season, if they chose to sell.
But Picollo seemed disiinclined to sell, though he also didn't say anything particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of buying.
“If we’re within striking distance – and I don’t know what that record would be because .500 seems to be a playoff record right now – I don’t think we should panic and say the season is over,” Picollo said, per Rogers. “Because there are just too many games left in the season.
"We’re trying to build off of something that was really positive last year. Making the playoffs again this year would be really important to this organization and really important to the city.”
Until the Royals show they deserve to be supplemented with talent, Picollo is a man without a rudder. Of course every team wants to make the playoffs, but no one can watch this bunch and feel good about that prospect.
