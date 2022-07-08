Passan: ‘Everyone Wants’ to Trade for Andrew Benintendi

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than a month away, and Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is one of the most popular names on the market.

In 79 games this year entering Friday's play, the 28-year-old is having perhaps the best season of his career at the plate. In addition to hitting .316, he's getting on base at a .387 clip and posting a career-high 129 wRC+. After seeing his walk rate drop to a career-low 6.7% last season, Benintendi has gotten it back up in double-digits (10.4%). He's also striking out at a career-low 13.7% clip, displaying some of the best pure hit tools on the Royals and also in baseball in general.

One of the main caveats to Benintendi's performance this year in Kansas City is that it likely won't see him remain with the club beyond this season. This winter, the left fielder is a free agent. Reports of a possible contract extension with the Royals have been few and far between, leading many to believe that he's as good as gone once other teams dictate his multi-year price tag. As a result, the Royals are expected by many to move Benintendi ahead of the aforementioned trade deadline. Jeff Passan of ESPN recently appeared on Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney and on the show, he explained just how serious the Benintendi market is.

Jun 20, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) follows through on a two-run home run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Andrew Benintendi is that very unique deadline player," Passan said. "Everyone wants him. The low payroll teams want him, the high payroll teams want him. Big markets want him, small markets want him. When Andrew Benintendi goes, I think Kansas City better get an absolute haul for him because the interest is, frankly, just off the charts from everyone."

The San Diego Padres have already been linked to the Royals in regards to possible Benintendi trade discussions, and the Toronto Blue Jays recently had their names thrown in that proverbial hat as well. Their fellow competitors in the American League East, the New York Yankees, are also in that mix. Judging by Passan's statement(s), they aren't the only ones.

Benintendi is undoubtedly one of the premier players who could — and should — be shopped this year, especially as a left-handed bat. On top of having a great season at the plate, Benintendi is following up his Gold Glove-winning 2021 campaign with another solid performance in 2022. He currently ranks first among all outfielders in FanGraphs' UZR and has competently held down a very demanding position in Kauffman Stadium's spacious outfield for the second year in a row.

In terms of what the Royals could possibly fetch in a return for Benintendi, packaging him with another cost-controlled or club-controlled player could be the key to netting a quality prospect. Otherwise, it's a bit difficult to see Kansas City bringing back a top-100 player. With that said, Passan's thoughts on and knowledge of the situation could indicate that a surprise is in store for the Royals. If the Benintendi sweepstakes are indeed heating up to such a high degree, the fire won't be able to be contained for much longer.