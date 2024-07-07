Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies (Game Three)
After falling in each of the first two games of the road series against the Colorado Rockies (32-57, 20-26 home) on Friday and Saturday, the Kansas City Royals (48-43, 17-25 away) are aiming to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Right-hand pitcher Brady Singer (4-5, 3.05 ERA) will be on the mound for Kansas City, while the Rockies are calling up fellow right-hander Tanner Gordon of the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A) for his Major League debut.
Top Third: Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. reached first on a fielding error to open the inning, but Pasquantino took him off base after lining into a double play. Perez then proceeded to line out to shortstop.
Bottom Second: Singer fortunately doesn't replicate Gordon this time as two groundouts and a fly out made for a quick frame.
Top Second: Royals first baseman Salvador Perez gets Kansas City's bats going and second baseman Michael Massey and catcher Freddy Fermin immediately follow it up with two no-out singles of their own to give the Royals the game's first run. The fun most certainly didn't stop there though, as after left fielder MJ Melendez flew out, third baseman Maikel Garcia followed it with a three-run 382-foot homer to center. Gordon got out of the inning after center fielder Kyle Isbel lined out and leadoff hitter Adam Frazier flew out. Royals 4, Rockies 0.
Bottom First: Royals pitcher Brady Singer perfectly replicates Gordon's start with two strikeouts and a groundout of his own.
Top First: Rockies pitcher Tanner Gordon couldn't have started his Major League debut much better as he struck-out two of his first three batters while Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino closed the top of the first frame with a groundout.
Starting Lineups:
Royals
Rockies
1. Adam Frazier, RF
1. Charlie Blackmon, DH
2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS
2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS
3. Vinnie Pasquantino, DH
3. Ryan McMahon, 3B
4. Salvador Perez, 1B
4. Brenton Doyle, CF
5. Michael Massey, 2B
5. Jake Cave, RF
6. Freddy Fermin, C
6. Jacob Stallings, C
7. MJ Melendez, LF
7. Michael Toglia, 1B
8. Maikel Garcia, 3B
8. Nolan Jones, LF
9. Kyle Isbel, CF
9. Aaron Schunk, 2B
Brady Singer, SP
Tanner Gordon, SP
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT.
