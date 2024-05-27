Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins (Game One)
The Kansas City Royals (34-20, 13-12 away) take on the Minnesota Twins (28-24, 13-12 home) in the first of a four-game road series at 1:10 p.m. CT at Target Field.
Minnesota leads the season series 2-1, as the two ball clubs first met in late March.
Memorial Day Mound Matchup:
Royals RHP Alec Marsh (4-1, 2.72 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.15 ERA)
How it Happened:
Top of the second inning: Twins pitcher Joe Ryan goes 1-2-3 and tallies his second and third strikeouts of the game.
Bottom of the first inning: Royals pitcher Alec Marsh starts strong sending the first three batters back to the dugout, including his first strikeout of the afternoon.
Top of the first inning: Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. singles with one out and later advances to second on a wild pitch, but he'd be stranded there after a strikeout by first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and foul-out by catcher Salvador Perez.
Royals
Twins
3B Maikel Garcia
DH Trevor Larnach
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
SS Carlos Correa
1B Vinnie Pasquantino
RF Max Kepler
C Salvador Perez
C Ryan Jeffers
DH Nelson Velazquez
1B Alex Kirilloff
2B Adam Frazier
CF Byron Buxton
RF Hunter Renfroe
LF Willi Castro
LF MJ Melendez
2B Edouard Julien
CF Dairon Blanco
3B Jose Miranda
P Alec Marsh
P Joe Ryan
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.