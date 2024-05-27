Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins (Game One)

Follow along as the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins in the first game of the road series.

Jul 30, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) celebrates after hitting an RBI double as Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) looks on during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Royals (34-20, 13-12 away) take on the Minnesota Twins (28-24, 13-12 home) in the first of a four-game road series at 1:10 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota leads the season series 2-1, as the two ball clubs first met in late March.

Memorial Day Mound Matchup:
Royals RHP Alec Marsh (4-1, 2.72 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.15 ERA)

How it Happened:

Top of the second inning: Twins pitcher Joe Ryan goes 1-2-3 and tallies his second and third strikeouts of the game.

Bottom of the first inning: Royals pitcher Alec Marsh starts strong sending the first three batters back to the dugout, including his first strikeout of the afternoon.

Top of the first inning: Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. singles with one out and later advances to second on a wild pitch, but he'd be stranded there after a strikeout by first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and foul-out by catcher Salvador Perez.

Royals

Twins

3B Maikel Garcia

DH Trevor Larnach

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

SS Carlos Correa

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

RF Max Kepler

C Salvador Perez

C Ryan Jeffers

DH Nelson Velazquez

1B Alex Kirilloff

2B Adam Frazier

CF Byron Buxton

RF Hunter Renfroe

LF Willi Castro

LF MJ Melendez

2B Edouard Julien

CF Dairon Blanco

3B Jose Miranda

P Alec Marsh

P Joe Ryan

Pregame:

  • First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.
