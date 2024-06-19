Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics (Game One)
On Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals (41-32) will take on the Oakland Athletics (26-48) at the Oakland Coliseum. The game is set for 8:40 PM CDT and will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Kansas City, NBCSCA, ESPN+, and MLBN (out-of-market only).
The Royals will send right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh to the mound. Marsh has been a solid performer for the Royals this season, boasting a 5-3 record with a 3.63 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He will look to continue his strong performance and help the Royals secure a win on the road.
On the other side, the Athletics will counter with left-handed pitcher Hogan Harris. Harris, with a 0-0 record and a 2.49 ERA along with 23 strikeouts, will aim to stifle the Royals' offense and earn his first win of the season.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CTD.
