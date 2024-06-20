Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics (Game Three)
On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals (41-34) will look to avoid a series sweep as they face the Oakland Athletics (28-48) at the Oakland Coliseum. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City and NBCSCA.
Taking the mound for the Royals is right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo, who has been exceptional this season with a 10-2 record, a 2.40 ERA, and 79 strikeouts. Lugo’s stellar performance has put him in the conversation for the Cy Young Award, and he will be crucial in Kansas City's bid to prevent a sweep.
Opposing Lugo is right-handed pitcher Mitch Spence for the Athletics. Spence holds a 4-3 record with a 3.95 ERA and 43 strikeouts. He'll face a tough challenge against Lugo and the determined Royals.
Live Updates:
Current Score — E5: Royals 2, Athletics 0.
Fifth Inning:
- In the top of the 5th inning, the Royals were unable to extend their lead. Kyle Isbel led off with a strikeout swinging for the first out. Nick Loftin followed suit, also striking out swinging for the second out. Bobby Witt Jr. then grounded out to shortstop Max Schuemann, who made the throw to first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the third out. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Tyler Soderstrom led off with a strikeout swinging for the first out. Lawrence Butler followed with a groundout to second baseman Garrett Hampson, who made the throw to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the second out. Zack Gelof then struck out swinging to end the inning. The Royals maintain their 2-0 lead as we head to the top of the 6th.
Fourth Inning:
- In the top of the 4th, the Royals added to their lead against the Athletics. Salvador Perez and Garrett Hampson struck out swinging, but MJ Melendez doubled. Freddy Fermin then homered, his second of the game, putting the Royals up 2-0. In the bottom of the 4th inning, the Athletics couldn't capitalize on Miguel Andujar's single. Brent Rooker hit into a double play, with Bobby Witt Jr. fielding the ball, throwing to Garrett Hampson at second, who then relayed it to Vinnie Pasquantino at first, getting both Andujar and Rooker out. JJ Bleday then flew out sharply to center fielder Kyle Isbel for the third out. Royals 2, Athletics 0.
Third Inning:
- In the top of the 3rd inning, the Royals couldn't add to their lead against Athletics pitcher Mitch Spence. Nick Loftin led off the inning by grounding out to Spence, who made the throw to first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the first out. Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a groundout to second baseman Zack Gelof, who then threw to Soderstrom for the second out. Vinnie Pasquantino ended the inning by popping out to third baseman Aledmys Díaz. In the bottom of the 3rd, the Athletics threatened with Zack Gelof and Aledmys Díaz both singling to center field. However, Kyle McCann's subsequent double play ended the inning, keeping the Royals ahead 1-0.
Second Inning:
- In the top of the 2nd inning, the Royals took the lead with some key hits. Salvador Perez started the inning by flying out sharply to left fielder Miguel Andujar for the first out. Freddy Fermin then stepped up and delivered a solo home run to left center field, putting Kansas City on the board, 1-0. MJ Melendez followed with a double, lining a drive to left fielder Andujar. With Melendez on second, Dairon Blanco singled on a line drive to pitcher Mitch Spence, advancing Melendez to second. Garrett Hampson then popped out to second baseman Zack Gelof on the infield fly rule, making it two outs. Kyle Isbel ended the inning by striking out swinging. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Athletics struggled to get anything going against Royals pitcher Seth Lugo again. Brent Rooker led off but lined out to center fielder Kyle Isbel for the first out. Tyler Soderstrom then grounded out to Lugo, who made the throw to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the second out. Lawrence Butler ended the inning by striking out swinging. Royals 1, Athletics 0.
First Inning:
- In the top of the 1st inning, the Royals couldn't get much going against the Athletics. Nick Loftin started things off but grounded out to shortstop Max Schuemann, who made the throw to first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the first out. Bobby Witt Jr. followed and struck out swinging for the second out. Vinnie Pasquantino then came up to bat but also grounded out to Soderstrom, ending the inning. In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Athletics also struggled to get on the board. Max Schuemann led off but struck out swinging for the first out. JJ Bleday managed to draw a walk, giving the A's a bit of hope. However, that was quickly dashed when Miguel Andujar grounded into a double play. Bobby Witt Jr. fielded the ball, threw to Garrett Hampson at second, who then relayed it to Vinnie Pasquantino at first, getting both Bleday and Andujar out and ending the inning. It's still scoreless as we move to the 2nd inning.
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 2:37 p.m. CTD.
