Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners (Game Three)
Kansas City, MO. - The Kansas City Royals have come out of their skid in their last few games in exciting fashion. They are currently sitting at 13 games above the .500 mark and only three games back in the division race to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals picked up back-to-back home wins against the Mariners in recent days while utilizing the back end of their bullpen. If the Royals can win this contest today they will go into the New York series down a maximum of three games with Seth Lugo and Brady Singer ready to go.
Kansas City has been propelled by timely at-bats in recent games, allowing them to overcome defecits and pull themselves away when ahead. It will be much easier for the Royals to win if they're not allowing over six runs per game this series obviously, but the fact that the Royals have shown the ability to win games even when the pitching staff has off nights is huge for the team. The offense will have to continue tonight if the Royals want a chance to pull one game closer to the division lead.
Follow Along Below:
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.21 ERA)
SEA - George Kirby (5-5, 4.05 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (DH) 5. Nick Loftin (2B) 6. MJ Melendez (LF) 7. Freddy Fermin (C) 8. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
SEA: 1. J.P. Crawford (SS) 2. Dylan Moore (3B) 3. Julio Rodriguez (CF) 4. Mitch Garver (C) 5. Cal Raleigh (DH) 6. Mitch Haniger (RF) 7. Tyler Locklear (1B) 8. Victor Robles (LF) 9. Ryan Bliss (2B)
