Live Updates: Royals at Cardinals (Game Two)
After a short rest, the second game of Wednesday's split doubleheader between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium has arrived. The Royals won game one, 6-4, in the early afternoon.
The Cardinals (48-43) started out with an early 3-0 lead, but the Royals scored the next six runs unanswered and got back in the game on the strength of a three-run fifth inning. Both starting pitchers in the game went six innings or more. Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit his 15th home run of the season.
There are a number of lineup changes for the doubleheader's finale. For the Royals (50-43), Nick Loftin, Maikel Garcia and Garrett Hampson are out of the starting lineup for game two. Perez is serving as the designated hitter, while Freddy Fermin will man the plate at catcher. In center field will be Kyle Isbel. At third base is Adam Frazier, and at second base will be Michael Massey, who pinch hit earlier in the day.
St. Louis has also changed some things up, giving Masyn Winn a rest at shortstop; filling in for him is Brandon Crawford. Willson Contreras, who was the designated hitter in game one, will resume his normal post as catcher while game one's right fielder Alec Burleson is set to be the designated hitter. Lars Nootbaar is shifting over to right, while Michael Siani, who did not play game one, will be in center.
Michael Wacha, a longtime former Cardinal, will face his old team, while Gordon Graceffo gets the spot start for the home team in place of Sonny Gray. It is Graceffo's second MLB game and first career start.
Live Updates (most recent at top):
Top 2:
- Hunter Renfroe hits into a double play, bringing the half-inning to a close.
- Massey singles to center. First Royals baserunner.
- Salvador Perez goes down swinging to become the first strikeout victim of the game.
Bottom 1:
- Paul Goldschmidt pops out to Massey, and that brings an end to the first inning. No score on either side.
- Alec Burleson pops out to Witt Jr.
- Willson Contreras hits a long flyout to Isbel.
- Brendan Donovan starts the home half with a single.
Top 1:
- Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to short to retire the side in the top of the first. No score.
- Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to center.
- Adam Frazier starts the nightcap with a flyout to left.
- First pitch crosses the plate at 6:48 p.m. CT.
Pregame:
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Adam Frazier, third base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, first base; 4. Salvador Perez, designated hitter; 5. Michael Massey, second base; 6. Hunter Renfroe right field; 7. MJ Melendez, left field; 8. Freddy Fermin, catcher; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Michael Wacha (R)
- St. Louis lineup: 1. Brendan Donovan, left field; 2. Willson Contreras, catcher; 3. Alec Burleson, designated hitter; 4. Paul Goldschmidt, first base; 5. Lars Nootbaar, right field; 6. Nolan Arenado, third base; 7. Nolan Gorman, second base; 8. Brandon Crawford, shortstop; 9. Michael Siani, center field; P: Gordon Graceffo (R)