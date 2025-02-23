Local Media Station Predicts Royals Will Win AL Central In 2025
The Kansas City Royals earned the second American League Wild Card spot last season after winning 86 games during the regular season.
They took down the Baltimore Orioles in the first round and fell short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees. In the offseason, they were busy, signing Michael Wacha, Carlos Estevez and Michael Lorenzen while also trading for Jonathan India.
The AL Central is wide open despite producing three playoff teams last year. Dillon Seckington of FOX 4 made six bold predictions for the Royals in 2025, and among them was the possibility that they could win the division.
"Currently, the American League Central Division looks like it could be fairly wide open in terms of who could take the top spot. Last year, the Cleveland Guardians won the division, the Royals followed at six-and-a-half games back, followed by the Detroit Tigers, the Minnesota Twins and the dreadful Chicago White Sox.," Seckington wrote.
"According to ESPN.com, the Royals’ odds to win the ALC sit at +340. Cleveland is at +230, Detroit is at +260, the Twins sit at +240 and Chicago is at +10,000. Basically, that means that the ALC will be a four-team toss-up between the Royals, Guards, Twins and Tigers."
The Royals have to deal with the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, so even with a wide-open division, it won't be an easy task.
Still, they have a good chance to do something they haven't been able to do since 2015. We'll see if they can get the job done.
