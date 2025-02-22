Royals' 32-Homer All-Star Predicted To Win First MVP Award In 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a successful 2024 season. After losing 106 games in 2023, they improved to 86-76, which was good enough for them to capture the second American League Wild Card.
Led by Bobby Witt Jr., they made it to the ALDS, where they fell just short against the New York Yankees. However, the Royals are poised to make another run in 2025.
They'll need to improve offensively, but there is plenty of reason for optimism in Kansas City.
Dillon Seckington of FOX 4 made six bold predictions for the Royals this year, one of which included the possibility of Witt winning his first AL MVP Award and dethroning Aaron Judge.
"It’ll more than likely come down to Witt Jr. versus Judge for the AL MVP. Bobby has a strong chance if he can build on 2024 when considering he bested Judge in a good amount of statistics last year. In 2024, Witt Jr. played more games, scored more runs, had more hits, struck out less and stole more bases. The key areas Judge bested Witt Jr. were home runs, RBI, walks and on-base percentage.," Seckington wrote.
Witt hit .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a 9.4 WAR and a .977 OPS in 2024. If he can repeat that success in 2025, he'll have a great chance to win his first MVP.
He'll face stiff competition with Judge, but Witt has an exciting future ahead of him, and it will be interesting to see what kind of numbers he'll put up this year.
