Melendez Magic: Royals Edge Tigers with Ninth-Inning Fireworks
Down to their final out, the Kansas City Royals turned to MJ Melendez, who delivered a pinch-hit, three-run home run to snatch a 3-2 victory from the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
Trailing 2-0 as they entered the ninth inning, the Royals (63-50) were staring down a likely defeat. Tigers reliever Shelby Miller seemed poised to close out a win for Detroit, but the Royals had other plans. Hunter Renfroe and Freddy Fermin ignited the rally with back-to-back singles, bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate.
Adam Frazier nearly tied the game with a deep fly ball that hooked just foul, but his subsequent out seemed to stall the Royals' momentum.
Enter Melendez, who stepped up and launched a 362-foot shot into the right-field seats for his 13th blast of the season, giving Kansas City an improbable 3-2 lead.
Manager Matt Quatraro praised his team’s resilience postgame, stating, “We talked a lot about how they got one from us yesterday late and to turn around and do it today. That’s why you can’t get too high or too low because it’s going to happen to you, you’re going to do it to somebody else. Really feel good for MJ.”
Chris Stratton (4-3) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, while Hunter Harvey, son of former MLB All-Star closer Bryan Harvey, closed out the game with a tidy three outs in the bottom of the ninth, securing his first save of the season and wrapping up a successful 6-1 road trip for the Royals.
The Royals will now return home to face the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series starting Monday. RHP Brady Singer (8-6, 2.88 ERA) will face Boston’s LHP James Paxton (8-3, 4.52 ERA).
