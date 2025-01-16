Mets $2 Million Fan-Favorite Slugger Predicted To Ditch Queens For Royals
January has become a quiet month in Major League Baseball free agency, but the Kansas City Royals have been a bit more active than most.
Just after New Years, the Royals added utility man Cavan Biggio on a minor-league deal, then swooped up 2024 trade deadline acquisition Michael Lorenzen for $7 million to likely take over the fifth starter role.
Are these useful signings? Potentially, but they also didn't address the Royals' biggest need: corner outfield. With the remaining time before Opening Day, Kansas City has to focus on getting more offense from an extremely important offensive position.
The Royals might not be able to afford an All-Star like Anthony Santander or Jurickson Profar, but they can still make an impact signing to improve their offense on either side of a corner outfield platoon. And former New York Mets fan favorite Jesse Winker could be one of the top names on their list.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted that Winker would sign with the Royals for the 2025 season.
"Winker hit 13 of his 14 homers against righties in 2024, with an OPS against them that was 222 points higher than the one he managed in 2023," Rymer wrote.
"Winker still isn't hitting the ball as hard as he was in 2020 and 2021, but that's not the worst thing so long as he remains a tough out. To this end, he finished 2024 on an especially high note by posting a .531 OBP in the playoffs for the Mets."
Still only 31, Winker could have a few good years left in the batter's box if he keeps up the plate discipline he showed in 2024. He maintained an excellent 12.4% walk rate, which was slightly lower than his down year in 2023, but he hit the ball much harder while cutting his strikeout rate by five percent.
Though Winker might get slightly more than the $2 million deal he landed with the Washington Nationals last winter, he should be relatively affordable for small-market teams like the Royals. And if he can stay on the field and put up another season with a 118 OPS+, he'll be worth every dime.
