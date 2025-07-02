Mets Might Acquire Royals 5-Year Veteran To Solve Pressing Weakness, Per Insider
The Kansas City Royals' season could be entering a tailspin.
The Royals got a much-needed win against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, but they're still 2-8 in their last 10 and 40-46 on the season. They've consistently had one of the worst offenses in baseball, and their chances at the postseason are hovering around the 10 percent mark according to most models.
Would the Royals consider trading away their leadoff hitter only half a season into his Kansas City tenure? One insider believes they may do so, and that a contender might come calling despite that player's mediocre stats.
On Tuesday, Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports named the New York Mets as a fit for Royals second baseman Jonathan India, who has also experimented with playing third base and left field this season.
"The Mets could use a lot of help right now, and while starting pitching is the main concern at this point, when you lose 13 of 16 games, there are many areas to improve," Dorsey wrote.
"The silver lining for the Mets is that between Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, their offense can get by. But after a stretch like they’ve had to close the month of June, it’s difficult to hide their flaws... Potential Targets... Jonathan India (Royals)."
India, 28, was acquired in the trade that sent starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. He has a .247/.326/.344 slash line this season (90 OPS+), and though his bat has heated up slightly since his awful April, his glove hasn't proven valuable at any position.
The Mets, or some other team, might be impressed enough with India's five-year track record and consistent on-base skills to make the Royals an offer. With one year left on his contract before free agency, it's conceivable the Royals could listen.
India's not the most likely candidate to be traded from the Royals, but his is still a name worth watching.
