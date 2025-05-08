MLB Writer Calls Out Royals For Not Addressing Backup Catcher Situation
The Kansas City Royals are currently on a roll. They've rebounded from an 8-14 start and gone on to win 14 of their last 16 games, now owning a 22-16 record and sitting in the second American League Wild Card spot.
They've been carried largely by their pitching staff. Even in the midst of their hot streak, the offense still leaves a little to be desired. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't much offensive firepower.
The Royals should have looked into more offensive upgrades this past winter. Jacob Milham of FanSided recently called them out for not adding a bat-first backup catcher if they weren't going to add any outfielders.
"Even with [Freddy] Fermin stepping up, the lack of MLB-ready catching depth remains glaring. Kansas City missed a chance this offseason to bring in a reliable role player behind the plate—a missed opportunity that could loom larger as the season wears on," Milham writes.
"If Kansas City wasn’t willing to pony up for one of the premier outfield bats in free agency, why not at least take a low-risk gamble on a veteran catcher?"
The Royals have gotten solid production out of Fermin, who is slashing .346/.370/.385 over his last seven games. But still, they could have added somebody with a little bit of power to boost their bench in the event that Salvador Perez were to struggle.
Perez is also aging, so it would have made sense to have somebody who could back him up with a more proven track record.
More MLB: Royals Ink Former Mets Reliever To Minor League Deal