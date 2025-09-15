Inside The Royals

MLB Writer Declares Royals Have 'Virtually Zero Percent' To Make Playoffs

The Royals playoff hopes took a major hit over the weekend.

Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo on stadium seats prior to the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals lost a very important series over the weekend against the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies. They salvaged a game on Sunday, winning by a final score of 10-3, but at 75-75, they are now six games back in the American League Wild Card race. Hopes of reaching the postseason seem remote, and while the Houston Astros are struggling to hold onto the third Wild Card spot, it's going to take a miracle for Kansas City to reach the playoffs for the second straight year.

There have been a few bright spots for this team. Noah Cameron and Maikel Garcia have stepped up and taken on larger roles with the team. Their emergence helped the Royals stay afloat for much of the season.

However, their playoff chances are fading, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report declares that the Royals are essentially cooked in terms of actually making it back to October.

MLB Writer Declares Royals Are Cooked For 2025

Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

"The Royals (5-8 in September) and Cardinals (5-7 in September) needed a major final month surge to claw their way back into the wild-card picture, but that has not happened, and their playoff odds have withered to virtually zero percent with two weeks to play," Reuter wrote on Monday.

Things are not looking good for the Royals as the month of September rolls on. They haven't played well in September, and they needed to follow up a strong month of August with more solid baseball in order to give themselves a chance to capture a Wild Card spot.

But the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians have both gotten hot and actually have passed the Royals in the Wild Card race, which makes the road to October that much harder for Kansas City.

It's going to be hard for the Royals to regain their footing with just two weeks to go in the season. The time will soon come when they are eliminated from the race, and they will be forced to turn their focus to the 2026 season.

Their pitching staff has been solid this year, but their offense has been inconsistent and has let them down at various points this year. That will be an area that needs some work as the offseason gets underway a little early for a team that had playoff aspirations at the start of the year.

