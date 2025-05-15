MLB Writer Declares Royals Need Offense At Trade Deadline
The Kansas City Royals have lost back-to-back games and may be cooling off just a bit, but they still have pulled off quite the turnaround following an 8-14 start to the regular season.
Since then, they are 17-6 and have grabbed control of the second American League Wild Card spot. The pitching staff has helped them completely turn their season around.
The offense, however, needs work, and that is something they should have on their priority list for the trade deadline. In fact, it should be the top priority.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists a corner outfield run producer as their biggest need thus far.
"Outside of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals are still lacking in reliable run production, though Maikel Garcia does deserve a tip of the cap for his hot start at the plate. A corner outfielder is the obvious target, as the club's right fielders have produced a .176/.241/.236 line with one home run and six RBI on the year," Reuter wrote.
There will be plenty of bats available at the trade deadline this year. It's still too early to determine who will be buying and who will be selling this year, but if the Royals keep winning, they'll be in the buyer's market for sure.
They could go into the free agent market and sign J.D. Martinez, but if they choose the trade route, Cedric Mullins will likely be available with the Baltimore Orioles slumping.
We'll see where the Royals land in their pursuit of a bat.
