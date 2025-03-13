MLB Writer Details Best-Case Scenario For Royals In 2025
The Kansas City Royals made some surprising progress in 2024. Coming off of a 106-loss season in 2023, the Royals rebounded and won 86 games to secure the second American League Wild Card spot.
They made some interesting moves this offseason, bringing in Carlos Estevez and Jonathan India while also re-signing Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
They'll hope for some more success in 2025 after they fell short in the ALDS against the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently outlined each MLB team's best-case scenario, and for the Royals, it was for them to add a bat at the trade deadline and go on to make a deep playoff run.
"The Royals have one of the better starting rotation trios with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. The offseason addition of Carlos Estévez gives them a pretty good one-two punch in the bullpen with Lucas Erceg. But the lineup still seems to be lacking enough punch to compete for a World Series," Kelly wrote.
"Kansas City should be in contention around the trade deadline, at which point general manager J.J. Picollo will need to add at least one big bat for the Royals to have a realistic shot at winning it all."
The Royals could still even add some offense before the season starts, as there are a few interesting bats still available. But the deadline would be a good time for them to add a hitter as well.
One more bat could turn them into a legitimate World Series contender.
