MLB Writer Predicts Royals' Top Prospect Will Debut In 2025
The Kansas City Royals had an early draft pick last year after a 56-106 finish in 2023. Ultimately, they made the most of their first-round pick, selecting two-way player Jac Caglianone.
Caglianone will primarily play first base at Double-A to start the 2025 season, but may not be far away from making his Major League debut.
In fact, if all goes according to plan, it may not be too big of a stretch to see him make it to the Major Leagues at some point in 2025.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut made a bold prediction, that Caglianone will indeed debut later this season.
"The Kansas City Royals selected Florida Gators slugger Jac Caglianone with the sixth-overall pick in 2024, and the 22-year-old seems like he’s ready to make the leap. Caglianone had an impressive spring training, hitting three home runs in 22 plate appearances and slashing .529/.636/1.235 in 13 games," Johnson wrote. "He will start the season at Double-A, and if he continues those impressive numbers, he will be in Kansas City sooner rather than later."
Caglianone's spring numbers were certainly impressive and even warranted some consideration for him to break camp with the team.
That did not come to pass, but there is a lot to be excited about for the Royals. They have a strong young core and could even add to it by calling up Caglianone at some point this year.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can follow up his strong spring stats with a hot start.
More MLB: Phillies Claim 5-Year Ex-Royals Fireballer After Opening Day Roster Decision