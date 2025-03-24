Phillies Claim 5-Year Ex-Royals Fireballer After Opening Day Roster Decision
When you can throw a baseball 100 miles per hour, you're bound to get a couple extra chances at a full-time major league career.
For the past five seasons, the Kansas City Royals have lived through the ups and downs of relief pitcher Carlos Hernández. The 28-year-old Venezuelan hurler can look untouchable when he's on his game, but the overall statistics tell the story of a fringe major leaguer at best.
Coming into spring training, Hernández was out of minor-league options after splitting his 2024 campaign between the big leagues and Triple-A. That meant if he didn't make Kansas City's Opening Day roster, he would have to be waived so other teams could get a shot at claiming him.
On Sunday, that's precisely what happened.
The Royals announced on Sunday afternoon that Hernández had been claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia subsequently designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips for assignment to make room for Hernández on the 40-man roster.
In conjunction with the Hernández transaction, the Royals announced that first baseman Nick Pratto and Nelson Velázquez, who also failed to make the Opening Day roster and were out of options, cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A.
Hernández owns a 4.95 career major league ERA across 256 1/3 innings. Despite his elite fastball velocity, he's never been a huge strikeout artist, punching out 226 (7.9 K/9). He also has a bit of a walk problem (4.4 BB/9), and his 1.45 WHIP reveals that he gets hit around at times as well.
By letting Hernández go, the Royals' bullpen entering the season contains the following pitchers: Carlos Estévez, Lucas Erceg, Hunter Harvey, Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber, Chris Stratton, Sam Long, and Daniel Lynch IV.
The Phillies are in the midst of a miniature bullpen reset after letting their two highest-leverage arms from last season go. Hernández should get a chance at some point this season to prove his worth to a team with every expectation of making it back to October.
More MLB: Royals Acquire Veteran On-Base Machine Mark Canha In Last-Minute Trade With Brewers