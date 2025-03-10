MLB Writer Ranks Royals 9th Best Spring Breakout Roster For 202
The Kansas City Royals are prepared to take the next step after making significant progress in 2024. Last year, they recovered from a 106-loss season in 2023 to win 86 games and capture the second American League Wild Card spot.
2025 looks promising, but the Major League roster isn't the only part of the team that should be getting attention. Their farm system is getting better and will be on full display on Friday when they play their first spring breakout game against the Arizona Diamondbacks prospects.
Players such as Jac Caglianone, Blake Mitchell, Carter Jensen, Ben Kudrna, Noah Cameron and Steven Zobac will be present. Sam Dykstra of MLB.com listed the Royals spring breakout roster as the ninth-best in baseball.
"Kansas City added 26 members of its Top 30 to the Breakout roster, tying them with the club below for most in this year’s series. While Mitchell won’t play as he recovers from a broken hamate, Caglianone and Jensen give the lineup ample heft," Dykstra wrote. "Each of the Royals’ top 19 prospects are on the roster, including notable arms Ben Kudrna, Noah Cameron and Steven Zobac. The Royals may not be as loaded a system as others, but you can’t ask for much better from their Breakout roster."
The Royals will have plenty of top prospects present on Friday when they play their first spring breakout game. While the Royals farm system isn't ranked high, fans will still get a great chance to see some of the organization's best prospects on full display.
