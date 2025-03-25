MLB Writer Reveals Major Key To Royals' Potential Success In 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a very successful 2024 season, winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the first round but fell short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
Their starting rotation was the key to success in 2024. Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo helped form one of the most dominant rotations in the entire league, and that rotation appears to be a strength heading into 2025.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com listed the starting rotation as a major X-factor for the Royals this season.
"The Royals rotation was second best in baseball last year with a 3.55 ERA. They had two starters finish Top 5 in American League Cy Young voting -- Seth Lugo (second) and Ragans (fourth). Those two combined for 65 starts, and Michael Wacha added 29 starts. The Royals were incredibly lucky with their rotation health and acknowledged as much at the end of the year while also knowing they might not get that lucky again and that they had to get deeper," Rogers wrote.
"If the Royals can come close to replicating what they did last year with their pitching, they’ll be in a good spot throughout the season."
For the rotation to repeat its success, the Royals will need everybody to stay healthy. There are certainly question marks, but if they can repeat their success on the mound, the Royals should be a threat to make another postseason run.
We'll see if the starting staff can hold up in 2025.
