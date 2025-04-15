MLB Writer Urges Royals To Call Up Top Prospect
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start, having gone 8-9 through their first 17 games of the year. They won 86 games last year and earned a Wild Card berth before losing in the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees.
On Monday night, they went up against the Yankees again and fell by a final score of 4-1. The offense has been the main culprit of the Royals' struggles thus far, and it needs to improve if they want to return to the postseason in 2025.
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic proposed a potential solution to the Royals' problems.
"The Royals have never felt more like the Witt and Co. Show than they have so far this season. Coming off his second-place MVP finish in 2024, Witt has already put up 0.8 fWAR and 137 WRC+. The next closest Royal hitter is Maikel Garcia at 0.4 fWAR. After that, much of Kansas City’s regular lineup has been a net negative. MJ Melendez has a minus-13 WRC+, while Hunter Renfroe has yet to slug a homer," Flores wrote.
"Perhaps these early struggles will force the team’s hand in calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone, who’s done nothing but hit this season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas."
Kansas City needs to find a way to get its offense going if they want to remain competitive.
Caglianone could provide them with a major boost if they decide to call him up. It makes sense not to rush him, but the Royals may be thin on options.
