Orioles Could Soon Cut Ties With $9 Million All-Star In Surprise Trade With Royals
Have the Kansas City Royals begun to identify trade targets yet at this early point in the 2025 season?
After wins in seven of their last eight games, the Royals' season feels back on track despite some truly pitiful offensive performances. There's plenty of blame to go around, but the most obvious weakness is the outfield, which the Royals knew would be a weakness before the season even began.
Royals outfielders have three home runs this season; every other team has at least seven. Upgrading that part of the roster will be crucial to any hopes of playoff contention, but it's hard to know now who Kansas City might be able to target.
However, one American League East team's dreadful start to the season is making a former All-Star look more attainable by the day.
On Wednesday, Newsweek's Andrew Wright discussed Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins as a midseason trade candidate, naming the Royals among three potential suitors for the impending free agent.
"Kansas City (is 29th) in Wins Above Average from outfielders at minus-1.9 so far this season. The current outfield of Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe have combined for just two home runs and a -0.5 WAR this year," Wright wrote.
"For a team that advanced to the ALDS last season, the addition of an outfield bat at some point during the season is much needed. Mullins feels like the perfect addition for not only the lineup, but also to play a very good centerfield in a big outfield at Kauffman Stadium."
Wright omitted Jonathan India, who's been splitting time between left field and third base, but it's not as if adding India's .598 OPS and one homer to the mix makes things much more impressive.
Mullins, 30, is an All-Star at his best and a great defender with an average bat at his worst. Either way, he'd be a huge upgrade for the Royals, and so far this season, he's been clobbering the ball, making him a very appealing option if the 11-18 Orioles continue their early tailspin.
With an $8.725 million salary this year, Mullins should be easy enough to fit into the payroll as a two-month rental. The trade deadline this season is Jul. 31 at 6 p.m. EST.
