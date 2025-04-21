Orioles-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships All-Star With 1.055 OPS To Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals' need for a quality starting outfielder has been obvious for months, if not years.
It was the outfield that plagued the Royals lineup during their playoff campaign in 2024, and things have been even worse to start 2025. Kansas City outfielders rank dead last with -1.3 fWAR, and they've already demoted an Opening Day starter, MJ Melendez, to Triple-A.
After a six-game losing streak last week, there's certainly no guarantee the Royals will be buyers at the July trade deadline. But if they are, it's a safe bet they will be targeting outfielders who can give them something in the batter's box, because nobody on the current roster seems to be able to do that.
One Royals writer has an intriguing trade candidate out of the logjam for the Baltimore Orioles.
On Monday, Caleb Moody of FanSided pitched Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, who has put up a 1.055 OPS and six home runs in his first 20 games this season, as a "way-too-early" trade target idea for Kansas City.
"With the amount of outfield depth, especially young talent, that are currently battling for playing time in Baltimore has made Cedric Mullins feel like an odd man out for a while," Moody wrote. "And from a short-term point of view, you can't get much better than the torrid pace he's started 2025 off with."
"The odds of Mullins keeping up this pace of the course of the entire 2025 campaign is slim, but with three of his last four seasons entering 2025 being above average seasons at the plate, he has the recent track record to be quite the addition for a contending team in need of a center field upgrade."
Ironically, the Royals would likely have to hope Mullins' numbers come down for him to be made available. He's on track for his second All-Star appearance right now (first since 2021) and even though his numbers most years would suggest he'd be tradeable in a contract year, it's a "what have you done for me lately" league.
Of course, the Orioles could trade other outfielders if Mullins is kept. The Royals have to be vigilant in searching for upgrades if they're lucky enough to remain in the playoff race.
