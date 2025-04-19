Royals Demote 26-Year-Old Former Top Prospect In Significant Roster Shakeup
Major League Baseball is all about performance, no matter how highly regarded players might have been at any point throughout their careers.
The Kansas City Royals' outfield has been underwhelming for a long time now, and 26-year-old MJ Melendez has been one of the biggest disappointments. Melendez was once the organization's number-two prospect behind superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but he's regressed every year since his debut.
Since debuting in 2022, Melendez had shown flashes of the player they hoped he'd become, but those flashes occurred less and less with time. And after a dismal start to the 2025 season, they finally decided enough was enough.
On Saturday, the Royals optioned Melendez to Triple-A as the corresponding move for activating veteran outfielder/designated hitter Mark Canha from the injured list. Excluding rehab stints, it's the first time Melendez will be a full-time minor leaguer since his major league debut on May 3, 2022.
Manager Matt Quatraro described the decision as an opportunity for Melendez to "reset" after his continued struggles against major league pitching.
“We talked about a handful of different ways we could go, but just listening to the coaching staff, having my own opinion, we were all on the same page,” Quatraro said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
“You can tell at times when a player is pressing. And if they’re pressing, it’s even more difficult to perform. In this case, MJ seemed to be … the one who would benefit by going back to the Minor Leagues.”
In 52 plate appearances so far this season, Melendez is hitting .083 with a .343 OPS. He had been slightly below league average in each of his first three seasons, but he'd never looked this hopeless before.
Now that Melendez is off the active roster, Canha, Drew Waters, Hunter Renfroe, and Cavan Biggio all seem to be candidates for expanded roles if any can prove to be the shot in the arm Kansas City's offense needs.
Meanwhile, Melendez simply has to focus on making the most of every Triple-A at-bat to ensure his stay in the minors is a short one.
More MLB: Royals Writer Raises Concern Over 27-Year-Old Fan Favorite's Slow Start