Orioles Superstar Set To Return From Injury, Square Off With Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
One of the most exciting storylines to follow during the 2024 Major League Baseball season was the battle between two American League shortstop phenoms.
The Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson and the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. were jockeying back and forth for the shortstop crown all season. Henderson got off to the faster start and secured the starting spot in the All-Star Game in July, but it was Witt who wound up being named first-team All-MLB at the end of the year.
In June, Henderson will turn 24 and Witt will be 25. The two are set up for plenty of epic battles in the years to come, after already meeting for the first time in the Wild Card series back in October (which the Royals won on the Orioles' home field).
And appropriately enough, the battle will begin on Friday, after weeks of uncertainty as to whether or not Henderson would be ready to go.
According to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, Henderson is "probable" to make his season debut against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday (via Associated Press). He has spent the team's first seven games on the injured list while nursing an intercostal strain.
Last season, Henderson slashed .281/.364/.529, racking up 37 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He has become the foundational piece of a young Orioles core that also includes 2024 All-Stars Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg, plus Rookie of the Year runner-up Colton Cowswer.
Not to be outdone, Witt won the AL batting title, slashing .332/.389/.588 with 32 homers and 31 steals. And while Henderson has a lot help in his lineup, Witt is asked to carry a hefty load in Kansas City, which he proved he could do by leading his team to the playoffs.
What do these two have in store for an encore? First pitch from Kauffman Stadium on Friday night will be at 6:40 p.m. CST.
