Padres Suggested Blockbuster Would Ship Projected $71 Million Superstar To Royals
The Kansas City Royals' strength is their starting pitching.
With Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha at the top of the rotation, the Royals pitched their way to the postseason for the first time in nine years in 2024. Could they look to build on a strength to solidify themselves as championship contenders in 2025?
The Major League Baseball trade market is always worth monitoring at this time of year, and there's a potential rental starting pitcher available for hire from the San Diego Padres who could be a very intriguing fit for the Royals.
On Tuesday, Rachael Millanta of FanSided urged the Royals to pursue a blockbuster trade for Padres star right-hander Michael King, who is entering his final year of team control before hitting free agency in 2026.
"According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres' have been discussing multiple players in trade talks this winter, including one who would be an incredible addition to Kansas City — starter Michael King," Millanta wrote.
"Adding King as their fourth starter would make the Royals' rotation one of the best in MLB, giving the team an incredible edge in the AL Central... If the Padres are serious about moving King before Opening Day, this is an opportunity the Royals can't miss."
King, 29, was phenomenal in his first full season as a starter in 2024, finishing seventh in National League Cy Young voting. He struck out 201 batters with a sparkling 2.95 ERA in 173 2/3 innings pitched, then punched out 12 Atlanta Braves in his first-ever playoff start.
Because he is projected for a $71 million free-agent deal (via Spotrac), there's a very real shot the Royals would be acquiring King for just one season. They don't have a highly-regarded farm system, so they'd also likely have to deplete the top of that system to convince the Padres to make the deal.
How all-in are the Royals willing to go on the 2025 season? They would send a clear signal that the answer is "completely" if they wound up trading for King.
